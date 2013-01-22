* Around 2,000 investment banking jobs could go in cut backs
* Review of investment bank central to new CEO's overhaul
LONDON Jan 22 Barclays has launched a
consultation with staff in its investment bank whose jobs are at
risk following a strategic review by new Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins, the bank said on Tuesday.
Jenkins, who took over in August having previously run
Barclays' retail operations, is revamping the bank following the
departure of Bob Diamond when the bank was fined for
interest-rate rigging.
Media reports have said Barclays is expected to cut around
2,000 investment bank jobs as part of a restructuring to be
unveiled on Feb. 12, when the bank publishes its 2012 results.
Investment banks around the world are taking a harder line
on pay and axing jobs to cope with a regulatory crackdown after
the financial crisis that has made them less profitable than in
the past. Some analysts believe they will need to cut between 30
to 40 percent of staff.
Hundreds of thousands of jobs have already gone at UBS
, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and BNP Paribas
.
The future shape and size of Barclays investment bank is
considered the most critical part of Jenkins' review, as this
business contributes more than half of group profits.
Barclays is in the process of finalising bonuses for staff
for last year. Overall, pay for investment bankers for 2012 is
expected to fall by between 10 percent and 20 percent on
average, sources have told Reuters.
Barclays was fined $450 million in June for rigging interest
rates, which forced its chairman and chief executive to quit.