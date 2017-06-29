June 29 The former head of investment banking at
Barclays PlC, Tom King, has joined the board of
healthcare M&A boutique Leerink Partners LLC, the firm said on
Thursday.
King retired from Barclays in March 2016, three months after
Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley joined the British lender.
He started his career at Salomon Brothers, which was later
acquired by Citigroup Inc. In 2009, he moved to Barclays
as investment banking chief and helped expand the banking
business under former CEO Bob Diamond.
Leerink has made some key hires in the last year, including
former Deutsche Bank AG M&A head Jim Ratigan and Bank
of America Corp healthcare trading executive Michael
Marco.
Deal-making in the healthcare sector rose 5 percent to
$159.2 billion for the first half of 2017, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)