By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 Barclays Plc has
tapped the law firm WilmerHale to help the bank defend itself
against allegations that it deceived investors in its "dark
pool" trading venue, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Among the attorneys working with Barclays is Matthew
Martens, a former top litigator at the Securities and Exchange
Commission who is perhaps best known for leading the SEC to
victory in its high-profile civil fraud trial against former
Goldman Sachs Vice President Fabrice "Fabulous Fab"
Tourre, the sources said.
New York's attorney general filed a fraud lawsuit against
Barclays this week, alleging its LX Liquidity Cross dark pool
venue was misleading investors and giving an unfair advantage to
high-frequency traders.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)