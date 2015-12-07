NEW YORK Dec 7 Barclays Plc won the
dismissal on Monday of a Saudi real estate company's $10 billion
lawsuit alleging the bank ceased pursuing lease payments due
from the Saudi government on military complexes in order to
obtain a banking license.
New York Supreme Court Justice Charles Ramos ruled from the
bench in dismissing the 2014 lawsuit by the company, Jadawel
International, a unit of London-based MBI International Holdings
Inc, a Barclays spokesman said.
The lawsuit sought $10 billion in damages for what Jadawel
claimed was a fraudulent scheme Barclays hatched to secure the
rare Saudi banking license, selling out Jadawel in the process.
Barclays contended Jadawel's claims were time-barred and
that the lawsuit did not establish a fiduciary relationship
between Jadawel and the bank.
"We are pleased with the court's ruling," Andrew Smith, a
Barclays spokesman, said.
A lawyer for Jadawel did not respond to requests for
comment.
MBI, founded by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber, built two
compounds and leased them to the Saudi government in 1999 to
house U.S. defense contractors, the lawsuit said. The payments
should have totaled over $2 billion through 2017, it said.
When Jadawel sought to refinance in 2001, Barclays helped
assemble a group of lenders, the lawsuit said.
In 2002, the government partially defaulted and Barclays
assumed responsibility to collect, it said. As a result,
Barclays filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages from the Saudi
government.
Barclays later caused the lawsuit to be withdrawn, Jadawel's
lawsuit said, and sought a bank license from the Saudi Capital
Markets Authority, which was considering granting one to a
Western financial institution for the first time in decades.
Jadawel accused the bank of dropping the lawsuit and
compromising the claims for its own benefit, causing it to be
deprived hundreds of millions of dollars in lease payments and
sell the compounds at a "substantial loss."
The bank also was reported to have bribed a Saudi prince and
government official to help obtain the license, the lawsuit
said.
In 2012, Reuters reported that the U.S. government was
investigating whether Barclays paid bribes to win a banking
license in Saudi Arabia. Barclays has denied doing so.
The case is MBI International Holdings v Barclays Bank Plc,
New York State Supreme Court, No. 653307/2014.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)