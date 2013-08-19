Aug 19 Barclays Plc may face a revived
U.S. lawsuit over its disclosures connected with a 2008 stock
offering, after a federal appeals court said a lower court judge
erred in refusing to let the case proceed.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
investors in a $2.5 billion offering of American depositary
shares in April 2008 may pursue claims that Barclays failed to
adequately disclose its exposure to credit market risks, and
misled investors about its risk management.
It also upheld the dismissal of similar claims over
offerings in 2006 and 2007, saying the plaintiffs waited too
long to sue.
A Barclays spokesman declined immediate comment.