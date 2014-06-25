NEW YORK, June 25 The New York Attorney General
is set to file a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC
for misrepresenting the safety of its U.S.-based
alternative trading system, or "dark pool," to investors,
according to a source.
The lawsuit, which the Attorney General will announce at 4
p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday, alleges that Barclays operates its
dark pool to favor high-frequency traders and has actively
sought to attract them by giving them systematic advantages over
others trading in the pool, the source said.
Barclays declined to comment.
