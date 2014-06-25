NEW YORK, June 25 The New York Attorney General is set to file a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays PLC for misrepresenting the safety of its U.S.-based alternative trading system, or "dark pool," to investors, according to a source.

The lawsuit, which the Attorney General will announce at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Wednesday, alleges that Barclays operates its dark pool to favor high-frequency traders and has actively sought to attract them by giving them systematic advantages over others trading in the pool, the source said.

