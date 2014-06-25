(Adds comment from Barclays, rewrites throughout, adds detail
By Karen Freifeld and John McCrank
NEW YORK, June 25 The New York Attorney General
on Wednesday filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays
PLC for giving an unfair edge to its U.S.
high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be
protecting other customers from the traders.
The lawsuit alleges that the bank promised to get the best
possible prices for customers looking to buy or sell shares, but
that it took steps that instead maximized the banks' profits: it
executed nearly all of its customers' stock orders on a trading
venue it owns known as a "dark pool," instead of on exchanges or
other venues that might have offered better prices.
The New York Attorney General's suit is the highest profile
case yet in authorities' sweeping efforts to ensure that dealers
and other traders are not ripping off investors in increasingly
automated stock markets. These probes have been progressing for
up to a year, but took on additional urgency in recent months,
after author Michael Lewis released the book "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt." The best-selling book contends that markets are
rigged.
Barclays told customers who chose to trade in its dark pool
that they would be protected from "predatory traders," which use
their speed advantage to deprive other investors of small
profits on every trade. But in fact, customers were not
protected at all, and the bank in fact courted predatory
high-frequency traders in part by charging them virtually
nothing, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleged.
"Barclays grew its dark pool by telling investors they were
diving into safe waters," Schneiderman said. "Barclays' dark
pool was full of predators - there at Barclays' invitation."
Barclays said in an emailed statement, "We take these
allegations very seriously." It added that it is cooperating
with authorities, it is looking at the matter internally, and
that the integrity of markets is a top priority for the bank.
Schneiderman is looking at dark pools, which are typically
owned by brokers, including all of the big banks, and where
participants are anonymous and trading information is hidden
until after the trades are completed.
Dark pools were originally created to allow investors to
execute big trades without tipping off the market. But
ever-larger volumes of trades have been shunted into dark pools,
and the opacity of the markets may be resulting in more and more
investors getting ripped off.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also taken
an increased interest in issues surrounding dark pools and
high-frequency trading. SEC Chair Mary Jo White earlier this
month said her agency is developing a series of rules that would
seek to make markets more transparent and fair for all
investors, and the agency has also stepped up enforcement
actions against dark pool operators.
Banks have admitted to bad behavior in other markets, after
probes showed collusion in currency trading and short-term
interest rate products, among other areas.
NO AIRBAG, NO BRAKES
The Attorney General's complaint against Barclays, which is
based on internal communications provided by former employees,
says while the firm told its clients it would keep
high-frequency traders that engage in "predatory" trading
practices out of its dark pool, it never actually prevented any
trader from participating.
For instance, Barclays falsified marketing material it said
showed the extent and type of high-frequency traders in its dark
pool by not including high-frequency trading firm Tradebot
Systems, the complaint said. Barclays had already identified
Tradebot, which at the time was the largest participant in the
dark pool, as having been engaged in aggressive trading
behavior.
A spokeswoman for Tradebot, of Kansas City, Missouri, said
the firm had no comment.
Barclays wooed high-frequency traders by disclosing
detailed, sensitive information about other customers to the
firms to help ensure their aggressive trading strategies were
effective, and by charging them almost nothing, the complaint
said. HFT accounts for around half of all U.S. trading volume.
The complaint did not specify the amount of damages being
sought from Barclays.
Barclays also told its clients it does not favor its own
dark pool when routing client orders to trading venues, when in
reality it was doing just that, the complaint said. One former
Barclays employee told the Attorney General's office that based
on the high amount of client orders Barclays was sending to its
own dark pool, better trading opportunities may have been missed
elsewhere.
There was a lot going on in the dark pool that was not in
the best interests of Barclays clients, one former director
said, according to the complaint. "The practice of almost
ensuring that every counterparty would be a high-frequency firm,
it seems to me that that wouldn't be in the best interest of
their clients . . . It's almost like they are building a car and
saying it has an airbag and there is no airbag or brakes."
The SEC is considering forcing dark pools and firms that
match customers' orders internally to tell regulators and the
public how they operate. In early June, the SEC filed a civil
lawsuit against dark pool operator Liquidnet for allegedly
improperly using its subscribers' confidential trading
information to market its services.
The SEC declined to comment on the lawsuit.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Marguerita Choy,
Cynthia Osterman, Meredith Mazzilli and Eric Walsh)