By Steve Slater
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Barclays Plc said it is
bringing in outside help to speed up an investigation into
alleged misconduct in its "dark pool" operations, which have
rekindled concerns that the cost of past problems at its
investment bank will rise.
More than 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) was wiped off
Barclays' market value on Thursday after New York's attorney
general filed a lawsuit against the British bank, accusing it of
trying to grab extra profits from its alternative trading system
while promising to get the best possible prices for customers.
The shares stabilised on Friday and were up 0.6 percent at
216.2 pence by 1200 GMT after tumbling 6.5 percent to a 19-month
low on Thursday.
Dark pools allow institutional investors to trade large
blocks of shares anonymously. Prices are posted only after deals
are done, and the pools were created so that investors do not
suffer a disadvantage by signalling their big orders.
But ever-larger volumes of trades have been shunted into
them and critics say the opacity of the markets may be resulting
in more investors getting ripped off.
Barclays' dark pool business, called LX, originally belonged
to Lehman Brothers, the investment bank that collapsed in 2008.
Barclays subsequently bought Lehman's U.S. business.
The business under scrutiny generates relatively modest
revenues for the bank.
The 31-page summons issued by the attorney general said
internal Barclays documents valued the growth opportunity from
pushing more orders into its dark pool at between $37 million
and $50 million per year.
Total revenues for the dark pools business may be $100
million to $200 million, industry sources and analysts
estimated, out of $4.6 billion in equities revenues last year.
Analysts said the hit to its shares reflects broader concern
that customers may leave Barclays, that Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins will struggle to turn around the bank's culture as
quickly as he needs to, and the threat of higher-than-expected
litigation costs on a range of issues.
"The complaint reminds investors of the litigation burden
that faces the sector and Barclays," said Michael Helsby,
analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Barclays has been hit by series of scandals in recent years,
including its role in the rigging of the Libor interest rate
which cost chief executive Bob Diamond his job in 2012, leading
to huge fines and legal bills.
Helsby raised his estimate of possible litigation costs for
Barclays to 7.5 billion pounds over the next three years, from
2.4 billion, and cut his price target on the stock to 285p from
350p.
"The dark pool allegations are a reminder that 7 years into
the financial crisis there are still 'unknown, unknowns' that
are capable of knocking the shares aggressively, raising
questions about Barclays' integrity and franchise," said Helsby.
Barclays, which has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, said
on Friday it was still assessing the complaint.
Barclays could suffer a litigation cost of $163 million from
the dark pool activities, analysts at Credit Suisse estimated.
Jenkins told staff in a memo issued on Thursday he had
started an internal investigation into the allegations. "To
assist us in that we have brought in substantial external
resource to ensure that the investigation can proceed at pace
and is properly objective," the memo said.
The bank declined to comment who that would involve. It
typically uses law firms Clifford Chance in Britain and Sullivan
& Cromwell in the United States.
Jenkins is trying to restore Barclays' reputation but the
emergence of past sins are hampering his efforts. Last month it
was fined 26 million pounds for past failures in internal
controls that allowed a trader to manipulate the setting of gold
prices.
Rival banks have pulled business out of Barclays' dark pool,
the Financial Times reported. Deutsche Bank, Credit
Suisse and Royal Bank of Canada, and asset
manager Alliance Bernstein had all withdrawn from the dark pool,
it said.
Barclays has the second most active alternative trading
system in the United States after Credit Suisse, according to
regulator Finra. They are followed in size by UBS,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.
Shares in other banks also fell after the Barclays lawsuit,
on concern that others will also be targeted. U.S. authorities
have been investigating the business for up to a year to assess
if dealers are ripping off investors in increasingly automated
stock markets.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by David
Stamp)