NEW YORK, April 25 A U.S. appeals court has
revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Barclays Plc of
willfully misrepresenting its borrowing costs from 2007 to 2009
and knowingly submitting false information concerning the
interest rate benchmark known as Libor.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
shareholders presented a "plausible claim" that a June 2012 drop
in the bank's share price resulted from Barclays' revelation of
prior misrepresentations of its Libor rates and a
misrepresentation of the British bank's borrowing costs.
