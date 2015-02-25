By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 25 Kevin McKay, who began his Wall
Street legal career in 1978 at E.F. Hutton, will join Barclays
PLC's wealth and investment management division in the
Americas next month as general counsel, a company spokeswoman
said on Wednesday.
For the past 12 years McKay was general counsel of Dominick
& Dominick, a New York City broker-dealer with fewer than 50
brokers that was purchased in January by Memphis,
Tennessee-based Wunderlich Securities. He was briefly chief
executive of the New York-based firm before the deal, and
retained the general counsel title at Wunderlich.
"It's been a memorable journey," McKay wrote in a memo to
Dominick employees, adding that he accepted Barclays' offer
"after much tortured thought."
Barclays' U.S. wealth business is small and recovering from
scandals that led to management overhauls at the British bank
and in its wealth unit.
The bank's former chief executive, Robert Diamond, resigned
in 2012 after Barclays agreed to pay British and U.S. regulators
$453 million for rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate, the
first bank implicated in the scandal. Mitch Cox, the head of
wealth in the Americas, left the bank in 2013 after an internal
report identified an abusive "revenue-at-all costs" culture in
its U.S. business.
Two months before his departure, Cox told Reuters that
Barclays was investing $500 million to increase the wealth
business to 400 brokers from 250 by the end of 2014 and to focus
on selling loans and exotic investments to people with at least
$10 million of assets. It now has closer to 200 brokers.
McKay, 65, was general counsel of Prudential Securities when
it paid $371 million in 1993 to settle charges of improperly
selling limited partnerships to retail investors. From 1994 to
2002, he was general counsel of Tucker Anthony Sutro, a period
when its management bought the firm from John Hancock Financial,
took it public and subsequently resold it to Royal Bank of
Canada.
At Barclays, he will report to Helen Oldfied, the bank's
London-based global general counsel. He will be based in New
York, reporting on a dotted-line basis to wealth management
Americas head Tom Lee, who replaced Cox.
McKay, whose move has not been previously reported, did not
return calls for comment. Wunderlich officials did not
immediately return calls to say whether he will be replaced.
He replaces Carlos Pelayo, a former Lehman Brothers and
Barclays lawyer.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Paul Simao)