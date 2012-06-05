(Deletes references to interest payments)

June 5 Barclays Plc is entitled to recover roughly $ 1.5 billion of disputed assets r elated to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's bankruptcy, a U.S. federal judge said, reversing a decision by a federal bankruptcy judge.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan on Tuesday said Barclays may recover about $1.5 billion of assets related to exchange-traded derivatives of Lehman's brokerage unit, Lehman Brothers Inc .

Barclays bought most of the brokerage unit's North American operations in the week after the Lehman parent's Sept. 15, 2008, bankruptcy, a primary trigger of the global financial crisis.

Tuesday's decision partially reversed a February 2011 ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck, who oversaw Lehman's bankruptcy. Other parts of that ruling were affirmed. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)