BRIEF-Russia's Yandex sees 2017 revenue rising 16-19 pct
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
(Adds further detail)
OTTAWA, June 27 The probe by Canada's Competition Bureau into alleged collusion in the setting of the Libor interbank lending rate is still going on despite settlements reached by U.S. and British authorities with British bank Barclays, an official said on Wednesday.
"We are aware of the settlement. We cannot discuss the details of the Bureau's ongoing investigation, as by law our investigations are conducted confidentially," Competition Bureau spokeswoman Gabrielle Tasse said.
Barclays will pay at least $450 million to U.S. and British authorities to settle their probes.
Other authorities probing Libor manipulation include the European Commission and Japan's Financial Service Authority. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Expects consolidated revenue to grow in the range of 16 percent to 19 percent in the full year 2017 vs. 2016.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.