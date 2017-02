June 27 Barclays Plc will settle a probe with regulators over alleged manipulation of the key interbank lending rate known as Libor, a person familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is due to detail a probe related to Libor at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday, the person said. (Reporting By Carrick Mollenkamp; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)