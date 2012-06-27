* Numerous emails help investigation into Libor cheating
* Barclays paying $453 million to settle US, UK probes
* "Dude, I owe you big time!"
By Steve Slater and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 27 "Done ... for you big boy," read
a message sent by a Barclays banker to one of the
lender's traders, who had asked him to fix a key lending rate
artificially low.
"Dude, I owe you big time! Come over one day after work and
I'm opening a bottle of Bollinger," a trader from another firm
emailed a banker at Barclays, showing his thanks for the rate
set artificially low.
UK-based Barclays has agreed to pay $453 million in fines to
UK and U.S. regulators to settle its part of an investigation
into whether banks manipulated the London Interbank Lending
Rate, know as Libor.
Investigators were helped by extensive emails and other
messages about Libor, a set of benchmarks designed to indicate
the rate at which banks estimate they are able to lend to each
other. Libor is used to set corporate and personal borrowing
rates worldwide.
Communications released by authorities on Wednesday showed
Barclays traders calling each other "superstar" and with little
concern for covering their tracks as they urged colleagues
responsible for submitting Barclays' Libor rates to try and
influence final prices.
Requests came in such as: "We need a really low 3m fix, it
could potentially cost a fortune. Would really appreciate any
help."
And: "Your annoying colleague again ... Would love to get a
high one month. Also if poss a low three month ... if poss ...
thanks."
Traders made their requests in person, via email and through
electronic "chats" over an instant messaging system.
On a few occasions, some traders even made entries in
electronic calendars to remind themselves what requests to make
of Barclays' Libor submitters the next day.
One trader would shout across the desk to make sure other
traders had no conflicting preference to ask the Libor
submitters.
"The traders were barking orders like they were at a fast
food drive-through and the submitters were so accommodating that
they might as well have said, 'do you want fries with that',"
said Bart Chilton, a commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, which led the settlement agreement.
DON'T TELL ANYBODY
Some 257 requests were made to rate submitters from at least
14 Barclays derivatives traders over four years. Traders at
other banks also tried to influence Barclays' rate, while
Barclays' traders put pressure on the rates offered by others.
Most of the world's biggest banks are under investigation as
regulators from Europe, North America and Japan attempt to prove
banks rigged rates. Barclays is the first to settle.
"This is the way you pull off deals like this chicken, don't
talk about it too much, 2 months of preparation... the trick is
you do not do this alone ... this is between you and me but
really don't tell ANYBODY," a Barclays trader told a trader at
another bank.
Investigators said Barclays derivatives traders got the bank
to submit inaccurate rates between 2005 and 2008 so they could
profit. The bank also submitted artificially low rates from
September 2007 to May 2009 to ease fears it faced funding
problems during the financial crisis.
Judging by the messages, Barclays was not alone in having an
interest in lowering their submitted rates during the crisis to
avoid signalling to markets their distress.
On one occasion, a manager said if Barclays submitted its
correct rate, "It's going to cause a shit storm," and the bank
submitted a lower rate.
"NO-ONE'S CLEAN-CLEAN"
But the bank's treasury staff were beginning to become
uneasy. In late 2007, Barclays told the UK Financial Services
Authority and the British Bankers' Association, the trade body
under whose auspices Libor is set, of its concerns that rivals
were setting rates too low.
Months later, a senior Barclays treasury manager called the
BBA and warned them that rates were not accurate, but that
Barclays was not the worst offender.
"We're clean, but we're dirty clean, rather than
clean-clean," he said.
"No-one's clean-clean," the BBA representative responded.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in New York, and Sarah
White and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)