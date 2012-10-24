* Preliminary hearing in High Court on Monday
* Guardian Care Homes claims mis-sold interest rate swaps
* Company claims swaps based on manipulated Libor rates
* Seen as test case for swaps mis-selling/Libor claims
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 24 Barclays will face on
Monday the first claim for damages stemming from manipulation of
the Libor interest rate in a landmark case before Britain's High
Court that could have major implications for all UK banks.
Guardian Care Homes, a residential care home operator based
in Wolverhampton, central England, is suing Barclays over the
alleged mis-selling of interest rate hedging products known as
swaps on which it has lost 12 million pounds ($19 million).
The company says it should be fully compensated for its
losses because the swap rates were based on Libor. Barclays
agreed to pay $450 million in fines to U.S. and British
authorities in June to settle allegations that it manipulated
Libor and other key interest rates. More than a dozen other
banks are also being investigated.
Monday's hearing will be a test case for thousands of small
British firms who believe they were mis-sold such swaps and
raises the prospect of other companies linking future claims to
interest rate rigging by banks.
Guardian Care Homes issued proceedings in the High Court
against Barclays in April. The case was originally scheduled to
be heard in Birmingham Mercantile Court but has since been
transferred to the High Court in London.
A preliminary hearing will take place on Monday at which the
claimants and defendants will argue the details of the case
before the Judge determines whether it will go to trial.
Barclays, which has set aside 450 million pounds to
compensate customers mis-sold interest rate swaps, said it would
respond to the claims "if and when appropriate and in accordance
with the court's processes".
Britain's financial regulator has estimated that about
44,000 interest rate swaps were wrongly sold to UK companies
since 2001. The swaps were supposed to protect companies against
rates going up by making their future repayments more
predictable, but many borrowers didn't realise they would pay
far more if lending rates fell significantly and would face
substantial fees to get out of the arrangements.
The country's biggest four banks agreed in June to review
past sales of interest-rate hedging products to small businesses
and to compensate customers for mis-selling loan insurance after
the Financial Services Authority said it had found "serious
failings" in the way that they were sold.
However, the compensation scheme subsequently set up by the
FSA, which allows banks to appoint an independent arbitrator to
assess claims, has been criticised by businesses for being too
slow and for lacking transparency. The Federation of Small
Businesses has urged the FSA to consider an alternative scheme
that is entirely independent of banks.
Companies also have the option of bypassing the FSA scheme
and pursuing banks directly through the courts.
Guardian Care Homes, which operates 27 homes providing care
for 1,000 elderly or vulnerable patients, says it has lost 12
million pounds after being sold two swaps in 2007 and 2008
against two loans it held with the bank that were worth a
combined 70 million pounds ($112 million).
The hedging contracts tied in the company for 20 years even
though the two loans, of 41 million pounds and 29 million
pounds, were taken out for only 10 years and five years,
respectively. To get out of the arrangement, Guardian Care Homes
would have to pay break fees of 25 million pounds.