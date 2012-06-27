LONDON, June 27 Barclays is poised to announce a deal with U.S. and UK regulators to settle a probe into allegations its employees manipulated a key interbank lending rate known as Libor, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The settlement would cover the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and British watchdog the Financial Services Authority, which have been conducting probes, and could be announced later on Wednesday, the newspaper said.

The regulators have been investigating allegations that several banks, including Barclays, sought to manipulate the London interbank lending rate, which underpins billions of dollars of derivatives contracts worldwide and is also widely used as a reference rate for corporate lending.

Barclays was not immediately available for comment. The FSA declined to comment.

Barclays said in March in its annual report that it was engaged in a possible resolution with regulators looking into potential enforcement proceedings.

