UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 29 Barclays faces the first claim for damages stemming from manipulation of the Libor interest rate after a British High Court Judge ruled that a case brought against the bank must go to trial.
The claim against Barclays, brought by Guardian Care Homes, could have major implications for other banks.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts