BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
LONDON, July 2 Barclays Plc Chairman Marcus Agius quit on Monday and said an interest rate rigging scandal had dealt "a devastating blow" to the bank's reputation and "the buck stops with me".
Agius, chairman at Barclays for 5-1/2 years, will stay in his position until a succession plan is assured.
Pressure has built on him and CEO Bob Diamond to quit following a $453 million fine for Barclays by British and U.S. regulators last week for submitting inaccurate submissions on the Libor interest rate.
"Last week's events - evidencing as they do unacceptable standards of behaviour within the bank - have dealt a devastating blow to Barclays reputation ... the buck stops with me and I must acknowledge responsibility by standing aside," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall