NEW YORK, Sept 30 Three former Barclays Plc
traders facing U.K. charges that they conspired to
manipulate Libor may pursue a U.S. lawsuit seeking to force the
bank to keep paying their legal fees, a federal judge ruled on
Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected
Barclays' request to dismiss the lawsuit by Alex Pabon, Jay
Merchant and Ryan Reich, who worked for the British-based bank
in New York.
They said Barclays violated the whistleblower protections of
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law when it decided in May 2014
to stop paying their fees in retaliation for their cooperation
since 2009 in U.S. and U.K. probes into Libor manipulation.
That halt came a few days after the traders were criminally
charged by the U.K. Serious Fraud Office with conspiring with
each other and three former Barclays employees in London to
fraudulently manipulate Libor, a benchmark used to set rates on
credit cards, student loans and mortgages.
Barclays argued that it had no contractual obligation to pay
the legal fees, and that too much time had elapsed since the
alleged cooperation for its actions to be retaliatory.
Kaplan, however, said it was premature to rule for the bank,
and that the complaint suggested that Barclays "was complicit at
high levels with any misconduct committed by the plaintiffs."
He said a determination of Barclays' obligations "should be
made in light of all of the facts."
Kerrie Cohen, a Barclays spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Anne Vladeck, a lawyer for the traders, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Barclays agreed in June 2012 to pay roughly $453 million of
fines in settlements with U.S. and U.K. regulators, and admitted
to artificially depressing Libor submissions from August 2007 to
January 2009.
The case is Pabon et al v. Barclays Bank Plc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-07897.
