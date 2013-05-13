* Shareholders fail to show were materially misled
* Barclays was first bank to settle US, European probe
By Jonathan Stempel
May 13 Barclays Plc, the first bank to
settle with authorities over alleged manipulation of the Libor
interest rate, on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit by
shareholders who claimed they lost money because of the British
bank's activity.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said
investors who owned Barclays' American depositary shares did not
show that Barclays and other defendants, including former Chief
Executives John Varley and Bob Diamond, misled them about Libor
or took too long to reveal potential liabilities.
She also said the investors failed to show that alleged
Libor manipulation between August 2007 and January 2009 caused
them to lose money through June 2012, when Barclays reached a
$453 million settlement with U.S. and European regulators.
"The notion that the market would fail to digest three years
of non-fraudulent submission rates and other more detailed
financial information, and would instead leave intact artificial
inflation as a result of fraudulent submission rates during the
financial crisis is implausible," Scheindlin wrote.
The lawsuit had sought class-action status, and been brought
on behalf of ADS purchasers between July 2007 and June 2012.
It was led by the Carpenters Pension Trust Fund of St. Louis
in Missouri, and the St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement
System in Michigan.
Scheindlin said the plaintiffs will not get a chance to
amend their lawsuit, having failed to address previously
identified deficiencies in their second amended complaint.
David Rosenfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Barclays spokesman
Brandon Ashcraft declined to comment.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, underpins
hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions, and is used to
set interest rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.
U.S. and European regulators are still probing whether banks
artificially depressed Libor during the financial crisis to
appear healthier.
UBS AG agreed in December to pay $1.5 billion and
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc agreed in February to
pay $612 million to settle with authorities over Libor.
The Barclays lawsuit is separate from U.S. litigation by
bondholders and others over Libor manipulation against 16 banks,
including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc,
Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG,
HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Scheindlin's colleague Naomi Reice Buchwald in March
dismissed what she called a "substantial portion" of that case,
including federal antitrust claims.
The case is Gusinsky et al v. Barclays Plc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-05329.