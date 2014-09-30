By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Three former Barclays Plc
traders facing charges in the United Kingdom over
manipulation of Libor benchmark interest sued the bank in New
York on Tuesday, accusing it of retaliating against them by
failing to pay their legal fees.
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, Alex Pabon,
Jay Merchant and Ryan Reich accused Barclays of violating
whistleblower retaliation protections in the Dodd-Frank Act.
The three U.S. citizens who worked for the bank in New York
were the first individuals to be charged criminally by the UK
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) following a global investigation into
alleged rigging of benchmark interest rates. Trial is expected
in 2016, the lawsuit said.
British and U.S. prosecutors have charged several
individuals and extracted billions of dollars in fines from
banks as part of the manipulation of Libor and related rates.
Libor, which is calculated based on submissions from a panel
of banks, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions and is used to set interest rates on credit cards,
student loans and mortgages.
Barclays agreed in 2012 to pay $453 million to settle
investigations by U.S. and British authorities related to Libor.
The case prompted wide criticism and led to the resignation of
its chief executive, Bob Diamond.
In April, the SFO charged Merchant, a director of dollar
fixed-income swaps, and interest-rate derivative traders Alex
Pabon and Ryan Reich with conspiring with each other to commit
fraud in connection with setting Libor rates.
At that point, Barclays, which had paid the trio's legal
bills since 2010 as they met with authorities investigating
Libor manipulation, reversed course and said it would no longer
pay their attorneys' fees, the lawsuit said.
The traders contend the bank's action amounted to
retaliation for participating in regulatory investigations. They
also accused the bank of breach of contract and violations of
Connecticut state law for failing to indemnify them.
A spokeswoman for Barclays did not respond to a request for
comment.
The case is Pabon v. Barclays Bank Plc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-7897.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)