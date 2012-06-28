LONDON, June 28 British finance minister George
Osborne will make a statement on Thursday about a regulatory
probe that found Barclays bank had manipulated
interbank lending rates over several years.
A spokeswoman for the House of Commons said Osborne would
address parliament shortly after 1100 GMT on a Financial
Services Authority investigation into the how Britain's key
interbank lending rate, Libor, was fixed.
Barclays will pay 290 million pounds ($453 million) to U.S.
and British authorities to settle allegations that it
manipulated interest rates.
Libor underlies everything from derivatives trades to U.S.
consumer credit card rates to loans as far afield as those
financing Turkish phone networks.
