(Adds Tyrie comment)
LONDON, July 13 Britain's government and main
opposition have agreed on who will participate in a
parliamentary inquiry into the professional and ethical
standards of bankers, documents from parliament showed on
Friday, although one lawmaker described the process as a
"whitewash".
The government has come under pressure to scrutinise the
bank sector, particularly since last month when Barclays
was fined for trying to manipulate the London Interbank
Offered Rate (Libor), used worldwide as a benchmark for prices
on about $350 trillion of derivatives and other financial
products.
The parliamentarians from the British assembly's lower
house, the House of Commons, put forward for the inquiry are
Andrew Tyrie, who chairs parliament's influential cross-party
Treasury Select Committee, and fellow committee members Mark
Garnier, Andy Love, John Thurso and Pat McFadden.
"The recent scandals demonstrate the need for higher
standards in banking," said Tyrie, who was proposed as the
chairman of the banking commission.
"It is the fact that so many appear to have got off
scot-free that really sticks in the gullet of the electorate."
The House of Commons has yet to approve the membership list,
said a spokesman for the house. It is likely to do so, however,
as the nominations have been agreed between all three major
parties.
The commission will also have members from the House of
Lords, the upper house, the spokesman added, and its proposed
powers include the ability to summon people and call for
records, examine witnesses on oath and appoint specialist
advisers.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said:
"It will have powers and resources to do a thorough job."
But Treasury Select Committee member John Mann, who was not
nominated for the banking commission, called the inquiry "a
total whitewash".
"We need to get to the bottom of this scandal, and I'm
therefore setting up my own inquiry into this dreadful mess," he
said in a statement, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)