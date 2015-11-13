BRIEF-UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board
* UCP Inc says an agreement to nominate Keith M. Locker to board of directors
NEW YORK Nov 13 Barclays Plc has reached a $120 million settlement of private U.S. litigation accusing the British bank and rivals of conspiring to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor, a law firm for the plaintiffs said on Friday.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions. It is used to set rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages, and to determine the cost for banks to borrow from each other. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Newfield Exploration co - facility is expected to process approximately 30,000 barrels of water per day upon completion early in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: