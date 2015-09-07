LONDON, Sept 7 British bank Barclays Plc
has sold a 1.6 billion pound ($2.4 billion) portfolio
of UK loans to a group of investors led by U.S. investment bank
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The loans are part of 110 billion pounds of assets Barclays
has designated as "non-core", which it no longer wants and
intends to sell or run down.
Barclays' non-core assets, which also include loans in
continental Europe and assets held by its investment banking
arm, had been cut to 57 billion pounds by the end of June, and
the bank aims to reduce the total to about 20 billion by the end
of 2017.
The latest portfolio sold are "second charge" loans, where a
second loan is secured against a home, often to raise money
instead of remortgaging. Barclays inherited the loans from its
purchase of Woolwich in 2003.
Barclays said the loans, which had a notional value of 1.6
billion pounds, or 1.2 billion on a risk-adjusted basis, will
have a positive impact on its core capital ratio.
The group of buyers was led by Goldman and also included
Elderbridge, which buys and administers loans and is part of
servicing and software firm Target Group, and UK private equity
firm Pollen Street Capital.
($1 = 0.6553 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)