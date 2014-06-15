UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
DUBAI, June 15 British lender Barclays has named Makram Azar as its chairman for the Middle East and North Africa, a spokesman for the bank confirmed on Sunday.
Azar, who is also global vice chairman of investment banking, has been with Barclays since September 2010, when he joined from private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, according to the lender's website.
Barclays, which is selling most of its retail banking business in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , has also appointed Andrew Mortimer as country manager for the Middle East, the spokesman confirmed. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s