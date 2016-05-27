LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Mark Ashton-Rigby as its new chief information officer, the fifth former JP Morgan senior executive to be recruited by the bank.

Ashton-Rigby is currently chief information officer for corporate and investment banking at JP Morgan but will move to Barclays in August and be based in London, the UK bank said.

He will be responsible for "defining and executing Barclays' technology strategy to make technology a competitive advantage," the bank said in a memo to staff.

Ashton-Rigby has spent three years at JP Morgan and previously worked at UBS and Deutsche Bank.

He joins a list of former JP Morgan bankers to move to Barclays, including CEO Jes Staley, the former JP Morgan investment bank boss.

Finance director Tushar Morzaria also previously worked at JP Morgan, as did Paul Compton, who was this year hired as chief operating officer, and chief risk officer CS Venkatakrishnan. Ashton-Rigby will report to Compton.

It means Barclays' CEO, CFO, COO, CRO and CIO will have all worked for much of their career at JP Morgan, which prides itself on having a deep bench of talented bankers.

Ashton-Rigby replaces Ian Buchanan, who left Barclays earlier this year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)