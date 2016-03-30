March 30 Barclays Plc has hired Bank of America 's Eric Biddle as an investment banker to retail and consumer companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biddle will join the British bank in New York as a managing director in its investment banking division, focusing on apparel, specialty retail and hardlines.

The sources asked not to be named because the moves has not been officially announced. Barclays and Bank of America declined to comment.

Barclays has been active in advising consumer and retail companies on mergers, serving as one of the advisors to Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in its $107 billion acquisition of SABMiller Plc, as well its divestiture of MillerCoors.

Barclays has ranked third in league tables for consumer and retail mergers and acquisitions year to date, with roughly 23 percent of the marketshare in the consumer and retail deals, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Other recent advisory and financing roles include the sales of 1-800 Contacts to private equity firm AEA Investors LP and Mattress Firm Holding Corp to Sleepy's owner HMK Mattress Holdings LLC.

Biddle joined Merrill Lynch in 2004 as an associate and stayed at the firm following its acquisition by Bank of America, according to his LinkedIn page. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)