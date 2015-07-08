* Jenkins sacked after three years in post
* Row with investment bank boss undermined position -source
* Chairman to assume executive duties until successor found
* Investors had expected Jenkins to be given more time
* Shares up 2 percent
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/weg25w
(Adds further details on background to departure)
By Matt Scuffham and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, July 8 Barclays Chairman John
McFarlane has fired the British bank's chief executive after he
had lost the support of non-executive directors in a clash over
style and the pace of the bank's turnaround.
The move comes just three months after McFarlane joined the
bank and three years after Antony Jenkins was promoted to CEO,
having been the bank's retail chief. McFarlane, who had signaled
his intention to speed up Barclays' turnaround efforts when he
took the post in April, will assume executive duties until a
permanent successor is appointed.
McFarlane said on a conference call on Wednesday he had
spoken to Jenkins last week about his position after independent
directors of the bank complained to him about the CEO's
leadership style.
Nicknamed "Saint Antony" for his drive to clean up the
group's culture after an interest rate-fixing scandal, Jenkins'
understated approach, in contrast to the brash style of his
predecessor Bob Diamond, rubbed board members up the wrong way.
Jenkins' position was also undermined by a row with the boss
of Barclays' investment bank, Tom King, over the future of the
business.
Jenkins wanted to slash the investment bank's assets more
aggressively, according to a person familiar with the matter,
but King resisted saying he would retire early from the bank if
such a strategy was pursued.
The source said that McFarlane intervened to ensure that
King would stay and that the disagreement appeared to have
undermined Jenkins's position.
Reuters could not immediately reach Jenkins for comment.
King declined to comment.
Jenkins' exit, which will be soothed with a payoff of more
than 2 million pounds ($3 million), was confirmed at a board
meeting late on Tuesday.
Barclays is the fourth major European bank to change CEO
this year. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and
Standard Chartered also named new leaders amid investor
disquiet over low share prices and stubbornly high costs.
Although shares in Barclays have underperformed rivals since
Jenkins' appointment in August 2012, he was expected by many
analysts to be given longer to implement a turnaround strategy
involving the divestment of non-core assets, improving returns
and cutting costs.
"The announcement came as a surprise ... but was not
completely unexpected, with returns from the investment banking
division still disappointing. The chairman comes with a good
reputation and I would back him in his decision," said David
Smith, co-manager of Henderson High Income fund, which has a
stake in Barclays.
The investment bank's performance improved in the first
quarter as volatility drove trading, but revenue rose just 2
percent, less than Wall Street rivals such as Goldman Sachs
.
Shares in Britain's third-biggest bank by market value
closed up 2 percent at 260 pence, having dropped the previous
session to a two-month low.
The move echoes McFarlane's actions at insurer Aviva,
where he took over the full-time running of the insurer in May
2012 having delivered a damning assessment of Chief Executive
Andrew Moss's five years in charge.
Warning signs were evident when McFarlane highlighted the
poor performance of Barclays shares in a letter to shareholders
after joining the bank in April.
Shares in Barclays are trading at just 0.7 times the value
of the bank's assets. In comparison, British rival Lloyds
, which only has a small investment banking business, is
trading at 1.3 times.
McFarlane said under Jenkins shareholder value creation had
been pushed "too far into the future". He said the bank was in
no rush to appoint a successor and the most important thing was
to find the right person, adding it would be good to find
someone familiar with investment banking.
INVESTMENT BANKERS WELCOME MOVE
The 68-year-old Scot faces a host of challenges as the
British bank grapples with regulatory pressures, such as a
demand to separate domestic retail banking operations from
riskier investment banking operations, while trying to improve
its overall performance.
Jenkins' successor will be tasked with accelerating the
run-down of Barclays' non-core assets. The bank also needs to
resolve allegations over alleged past misconduct, while bringing
returns back above its cost of capital and deciding how big to
keep its investment banking operation.
One senior Barclays executive said the move was seen
positively by its investment bankers, noting McFarlane had
recently told staff of his commitment to the business. Jenkins
had presided over cuts to the investment banking operations
involving hundreds of job losses.
"It's the best possible public message that we could have
wished for. He got rid of the guy who was questioning this,"
said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.
With his background in retail banking, Jenkins had little
affinity with Barclays' investment bankers and McFarlane
indicated his successor will need to have a more established
track record in investment banking.
He also emphasized the importance of the investment bank in
Barclays' strategy, seeming to rule out any chance of Barclays
exiting it altogether.
"It will be good to have someone that has some familiarity
with the investment banking business as it's such an important
part of the business," McFarlane said.
Candidates to replace Jenkins could include Finance Director
Tushar Morzaria, appointed in July 2013 having been chief
financial officer of JP Morgan Chase's corporate and
investment banking division.
Morzaria has struck up a strong relationship with McFarlane,
according to industry sources.
Another internal candidate could be Jonathan Moulds, the
former Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive who was
appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer
in January.
($1 = 0.6487 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater, Nishant Kumar, Sinead
Cruise, Simon Jessop and Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes
and Susan Fenton)