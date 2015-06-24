June 24 Barclaycard, the credit card arm of Barclays Plc, has appointed Curt Hess as interim chief executive of its U.S. unit.

Hess, who has been at Barclays for eight years, was most recently the chief financial officer for personal and corporate banking in London.

He also held executive positions in the United States at Citigroup Inc and Bank of America.

Hess will report to Amer Sajed, who was appointed interim CEO of Barclaycard last month after Val Soranno Keating decided to leave the bank.

Sajed was previously the CEO of Barclaycard's U.S. unit. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)