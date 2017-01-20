BRIEF-Santander says expects qualitative exemption in US stress test in 2017
LONDON Jan 20 Barclays vice chairman of banking, Matthew Ponsonby will retire from the British bank at the end of January, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Ponsonby, who joined Barclays from Citigroup in 2009 as co-head of European mergers and acquisitions (M&A), played a key role in building out Barclays' banking franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), having held a variety or roles during his eight years at the bank.
He was appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Banking, EMEA in 2013 and co-global COO of banking in 2014 before assuming the role of vice chairman in May 2015.
"His breadth of experience and effective leadership have played a crucial role in driving the strategy of the banking business, against a backdrop of significant internal and external change," John Mahon, head of banking EMEAPAC said in the memo.
A Barclays spokesman in London confirmed the contents of the memo.
