MOVES-Barclays appoints Philip Lindop as mining, metals investment banking head

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Philip Lindop as head of its global mining and metals investment banking team and changed its natural resources corporate structure, a memo seen by Reuters said on Thursday.

Lindop was appointed after the regional head of investment banking in mining and metals, Michael Rawlinson retired and as Paul Knight, his co-head, was made chairman for the division.

Lindop, who previously held the title of regional head of natural resources, was formerly at Goldman Sachs and Barclays Africa.

After 25 years of investment banking, Rawlinson will retire to spend more time with his family, focus on his farm and other professional commitments, the memo said.

Rawlinson, who left Barclays in June, is independent non-executive director at silver miner Hochschild Mining .

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Susan Thomas)