July 8 British bank Barclays has ousted
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins after three years in the post,
saying on Wednesday it had decided new blood would help
accelerate strategic change and boost shareholder returns.
Following is a timeline of events leading up to the
decision:
July 2012
Barclays is fined a record $450 million for manipulating
Libor benchmark interest rates, prompting the resignation of CEO
Bob Diamond and Chairman Marcus Agius. Finance minister George
Osborne welcomes Diamond's departure, saying he hoped it was the
"first step towards a new culture of responsibility" in banking.
August 2012
Barclays names Jenkins, previously head of its retail
operations, as chief executive, signalling a shift from riskier
investment banking. With a soft-spoken manner contrasting with
Diamond's more brash approach, Jenkins says Barclays had made
mistakes and had to change to recover from them.
It also names David Walker, a veteran of the British
financial sector whose previous posts included chairman of
Morgan Stanley International, as chairman.
September 2014
Barclays names John McFarlane, chairman of insurer Aviva
and former chief executive of Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, as chairman to oversee its efforts to
stamp out wrongdoing and improve performance.
March 3 2015
Jenkins threatens more cuts to Barclays' underperforming
investment bank after a 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) charge
provides fresh evidence of the costs of past misdemeanours by
traders.
Jenkins accepts his first bonus since taking charge after
the bank improves its capital strength and sheds unwanted
assets, helping his pay to more than treble to 5.5 million
pounds. Yet Barclays continues to be dogged by past conduct
problems and lacklustre returns in investment banking and
Jenkins says he would take a knife once again to the investment
bank arm if it does not improve its profitability.
Returns in the investment bank were just 2.7 percent in
2014, well short of its target of 12 percent, although the bank
says this was artificially low due to the impact of deferred pay
from past years, conduct and legal costs and restructuring
charges.
April 23 2015
McFarlane formally takes over as chairman and signals his
intention to accelerate its turnaround plan.
His arrival raises some expectations that the downsizing of
the investment bank could accelerate, after he sold dozens of
units in a revamp at insurer Aviva.
July 8 2015
Barclays ousts Jenkins and says McFarlane will assume
executive duties until a permanent successor is appointed.
McFarlane says independent directors of Barclays had been
concerned about Jenkins's style of leadership for some time and
he had spoken to the CEO last week. His exit is then confirmed
at a board meeting late on Tuesday.
