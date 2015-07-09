(Adds names, bookmakers' odds)

July 9 Barclays is searching for a new chief executive after Antony Jenkins was fired on Wednesday. Chairman John McFarlane said he wanted to make faster progress in revamping Britain's third largest bank.

McFarlane, who will run the bank until a successor is found, said the bank wanted to hire "the best person in the world available to us", adding that Barclays will look at internal and external candidates and not hurry to make an appointment.

Shareholders, analysts and bookmakers named the following as possible candidates to succeed Jenkins as CEO (Odds supplied by Ladbrokes where available):

Tushar Morzaria, Barclays finance director: Evens favourite

Morzaria, 46, joined Barclays as finance boss in October 2013 from JPMorgan, where he had worked for most of his career, working his way up to CFO of its corporate and investment banking division. That gives him the knowhow of investment banking McFarlane said he is looking for.

Morzaria was born in Uganda and moved to Britain in 1971. The British citizen, who graduated in computer science and accounting from Manchester University, is a qualified chartered accountant. He has also worked at Credit Suisse and SG Warburg. (here)

Colm Kelleher, Morgan Stanley president of institutional sales: 3/1

The Irishman, 58, has been at Morgan Stanley for more than 20 years and is also CEO of its international business. He has been linked to the CEO job at Barclays before.

Kelleher could have to take a pay cut if he joined Barclays, however, and is also seen as a potential future CEO of Morgan Stanley. Kelleher is reported to know McFarlane well.

Jonathan Moulds, Barclays chief operating officer: 5/1

Moulds, formerly at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined in February this year to take over the revived role of chief operating officer.

Moulds, who studied mathematics at Cambridge University, had been head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Europe and chief executive of Merrill Lynch International.

Jes Staley, hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital: 6/1

Another former JPMorgan executive, Staley was on the shortlist when Barclays looked for a CEO in 2012. After 34 years at JPMorgan he left in early 2013 to join hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital. Staley, 58, ran JPMorgan's investment bank and asset management business.

Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds Banking Group CEO: 8/1

The Portuguese is arguably the most respected boss in British banking after overseeing a turnaround at Lloyds which should be fully back in private ownership next year.

Horta-Osorio, 51, joined from Santander, where he had run its British bank, in 2011 and may want to see through the job at Lloyds, whose stock market value is now 22 billion pounds greater than Barclays.

Mike Smith, Australia and New Zealand Bank CEO: 10/1

Englishman Smith, 58, could step down from ANZ this year and tops any list of potential Australian candidates. Smith succeeded McFarlane as ANZ CEO in 2007, so they know each other.

Smith previously spent 29 years at HSBC and was one of its top executives in Asia. He is a member of the Australian Bankers' Association and sits on the board of the Institute of International Finance, a global group that deals with many regulatory issues.

Stephen Hester, Royal & Sun Alliance CEO: 16/1

Hester, 54, was chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland from 2008 until late 2013, helping restructure and shrink the state-backed British bank. He joined insurer RSA in February 2014. Hester, whose speciality is in corporate turnarounds, previously worked at Credit Suisse and Abbey National.

Tom King, Barclays investment bank CEO

The American joined Barclays from Citigroup in December 2009 as head of its investment banking division in EMEA and co-head of global corporate finance. He was appointed chief executive of the investment bank in May last year.

The Wharton School alumnus was previously head of banking for EMEA at Citigroup.

Mike Pedersen, TD Bank head of U.S. banking

An outsider could emerge, possibly from a bank in Canada, the United States or Australia, such as Pedersen, a former Barclays banker who now heads U.S. banking for Canada's TD Bank. Pedersen is a past chairman of the Canadian Bankers Association who joined from Barclays in 2007, where he ran the private bank and two other international units.

Jane Fraser, Citigroup CEO of Latin America

Another outsider could be Fraser, responsible for Citi's operations in 23 countries and one of the leading women in banking. She was previously CEO of Citi's U.S. consumer and commercial banking and has held senior roles in wealth management. Fraser joined Citi in 2004 and previously worked at McKinsey & Co in London and New York and at Goldman Sachs , having studied at Harvard and Cambridge University.

($1 = 0.6494 pounds) (Compiled by Nishant Kumar, Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Cruise and David Holmes)