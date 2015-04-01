April 1 Barclays Wealth and Investment
Management said it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as
general manager of Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.
Buchanan-Michaelson will be responsible for leading the
private banking business of Barclays Plc in
Switzerland.
He will report to Francesco Grosoli, head of wealth
management, Europe.
Buchanan-Michaelson, who has about 20 years of experience,
joins from Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was managing director and
member of its general management committee.
Barclays Wealth also said on Wednesday it appointed James
Persse as head of private banking for Geneva and deputy general
manager.
Persse, who has been working in Barclays since 1995, will
report to Buchanan-Michaelson.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)