BRIEF-Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility
* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million
April 17 Barclays Plc appointed James Lin as country manager for Taiwan.
Lin joins Barclays from Cosmos Bank, where he was chief risk officer.
In his new role, Lin will manage relationships with regulators and senior clients in Taiwan and report to Edward Weeks, managing director, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million
* Audi supervisory board discussed searches on Weds -source (Adds detail on VW board meeting and background)