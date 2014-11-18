Nov 18 Barclays Plc said it hired Josh Crossman and Ginny Neal as directors and investment representatives for wealth and investment management in its Palm Beach office.

Crossman was most recently a vice president at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he was senior leader in the private bank ultra high networth investment team.

Before joining Barclays, Neal was a senior private banker at JP Morgan, where she serviced ultra high networth individuals and family offices. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)