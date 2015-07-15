* Move signals likely Worldpay IPO in London, maybe this
year
* Worldpay could be valued at about 6 bln stg -sources
* Rake to stay Barclays deputy chairman until end of year
* Rake played key role in ousting of Barclays CEO last week
By Steve Slater and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, July 15 British payments processing firm
Worldpay took a step nearer a potential 6 billion pound ($9.4
billion) stock market listing by appointing Barclays'
deputy chairman Michael Rake as its new chairman on Wednesday.
Worldpay is owned by Advent International and Bain Capital,
who are looking to list it on the London stock market, possibly
later this year, and the appointment of Rake will help that
process, people familiar with the matter said.
The private equity firms bought Worldpay from Royal Bank of
Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds and could
sell it to another investor, but a listing is the preferred
option, two sources said.
Worldpay, which provides the platforms to allow merchants to
accept payments by cards and other methods, would be one of
Europe's biggest listings in years. The estimated 6 billion
pound valuation includes debt of about 2 billion, so its market
value could be nearer 4 billion pounds, enough to make it into
the FTSE 100 blue-chip share index.
Private equity firms CVC and Hellman & Friedman are
considering separate bids for Worldpay, sources said. JPMorgan
, which was reportedly seen as a bidder, has no plans to
enter the fray, two sources said.
Rake has been on Barclays' board for seven years and its
deputy chairman since July 2012. As its senior independent
director he was a key figure in the abrupt removal of Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins last week.
"It became clear to all of us that a new set of skills were
required for the period ahead," Rake said in a statement when
Jenkins left, adding he discussed changing the CEO with other
non-executives.
Barclays said Rake intended to remain as its deputy chairman
and senior independent director until at least the end of 2015.
Rake is also chairman of BT Group, and investors
typically ask people to "comply or explain" if they are chair of
more than one major company.
Rake is one of the City of London's best-known businessmen.
He spent over 30 years with KPMG, where he was chairman of KPMG
International and is a former president of the Confederation of
British Industry and held several other senior roles in
business, education and with charities, and advised the prime
minister.
He will replace John Allan as Worldpay's chairman. Allan,
who is also chairman of retailer Tesco, said in May he
intended to step down as Worldpay chairman this year but would
remain on its board. The firm's chief executive is Philip
Jansen.
Worldpay processes about 31 million mobile, online and
in-store transactions every day and has about 4,500 staff,
mostly in Britain and the United States, its two biggest
markets.
It made underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 375 million pounds ($586
million) last year, up from 346 million in 2013, on revenues of
3.7 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
(Editing by Alexander Smith, Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)