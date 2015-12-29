BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 29 Barclays Plc will pay more than $13.75 million to settle a U.S. regulator's charges that it allowed customers to make more than 6,100 unsuitable mutual fund switches, and failed to provide some customers discounts on large fund transactions.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said the British bank's Barclays Capital Inc unit will pay more than $10 million in restitution, including interest, and was fined $3.75 million.
Barclays did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, FINRA said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.