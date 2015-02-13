NEW YORK Feb 13 A New York judge on Friday
rejected Barclays Plc's effort to dismiss state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's lawsuit accusing it of
defrauding clients about its private securities trading
platform, known as a dark pool.
Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich of the State Supreme Court
in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss Schneiderman's
claim under the state's Martin Act, a powerful law used to fight
securities fraud.
The judge also dismissed a claim that Schneiderman tried to
bring under the state's Executive Law, saying that statute does
not provide a basis to bring a standalone claim.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)