NEW YORK, June 27 New York's highest court on
Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Barclays Plc
and Standard & Poor's over two failed structured
investment vehicles that held subprime mortgage-backed
securities.
Oddo Asset Management, a French asset management
company, bought $50 million in notes from the two structured
investment vehicles, which were set up by Barclays, in 2005 and
2006. It lost all but $7 million of its investment when the SIVs
collapsed, according to court papers.
Oddo sued Barclays, S&P and Solent Capital Limited, a
manager of one of the vehicles, in July 2008 in state court in
New York. It claimed Solent, aided by Barclays and S&P, breached
its fiduciary duty to investors.
Oddo claimed Barclays offloaded subprime asset-backed
securities onto the SIVs knowing they would plummet in value,
and that S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Cos Inc confirmed
AAA ratings when it allegedly knew they were at risk of
downgrade.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick
originally tossed the suit and Barclays and S&P appealed.
The Court of Appeals, New York's highest court, agreed with
lower courts, ruling on Wednesday that neither Solent nor
another manager, Avendis, owed a fiduciary duty to Oddo.
Therefore, Barclays and S&P couldn't have aided and abetted a
breach of that duty.
"In hindsight, it is apparent that a greater degree of
vigilance was necessary from all concerned before soliciting
funds for, committing funds to, and rating esoteric entities
with little understood risks, such as SIV-Lites -- whose fate
was dependent almost exclusively on sub-prime residential and
commercial mortgage-backed securities," Jonathan Lippman, chief
judge of New York's Court of Appeals, wrote in Wednesday's
decision.
An attorney for Oddo did not immediately return a call
seeking comment. Barclays declined to comment. A representative
said S&P was pleased with the decision. Solent could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case is Oddo Asset Management v Barclays Bank, New York
state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 08-109547.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld)