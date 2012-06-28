LONDON, June 28 British authorities must find
out which executives at Barclays knew about its attempts to
manipulate key market interest rates, British finance minister
George Osborne said on Thursday, warning that criminal
proceedings could follow.
"As far as the chief executive of Barclays is concerned, he
has some very serious questions to answer today. What did he
know and when did he know it? Who in the Barclays management was
involved, and who therefore should pay the price?" Osborne told
parliament.
"Barclays are not alone in this, the FSA is continuing to
investigate the conduct in a number of institutions."
Barclays, whose shares were trading down more than
11 percent, was fined 290 million pounds by U.S. and British
authorities on Wednesday after investigations found the bank
tried to manipulate key market interest rates.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon and Tim Castle Editing by Maria
Golovnina)