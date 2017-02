(Removes superfluous byline; also changes "quits" to "leaves" in headline)

LONDON Oct 7 Nigel Pavey, who worked as a director at Barclays Capital's syndicated loans team in London, has left the bank, banking sources said.

He was originally hired by former head of global loan syndication, Tim Ritchie, from EuroWeek magazine and had been with the bank for around 13 years. Most recently he reported to Jonathan Macdonald, head of global loan syndication. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)