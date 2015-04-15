LONDON, April 15 Barclays Plc
shareholders should reject the British bank's remuneration
policy, as pay for Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is
"excessive", a shareholder advisory group said on Wednesday.
Pirc, an independent group that says it offers advice to
institutional investors with assets of more than 1.5 trillion
pounds ($2.2 trillion), said shareholders should oppose
Barclays' remuneration report at the annual meeting on April 23.
More than a third of Barclays' investors didn't back its pay
policy at a stormy shareholder meeting last year after the bank
increased bonuses for 2013 despite profits falling. It cut
bonuses for 2014 and there is not expected to be a backlash
against its overall pay this year.
Pirc's grievance is over pay for Jenkins, who received 5.5
million pounds ($8.1 million) last year, including a salary of
1.1 million and the same in bonus.
"The CEO salary is considered to be above the upper quartile
of its comparator group. In addition, the maximum opportunity
(as percentage of salary) under all incentive schemes for the
CEO is considered excessive," Pirc said.
Barclays declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6776 pounds)
(Reporting by Mark Potter)