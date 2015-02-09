Feb 9 Barclays Plc is planning to raise
pay for junior investment bankers as the British bank seeks to
retain talent, Bloomberg News reported, citing two persons
familiar with the matter.
Some junior executives of the bank are set to receive raises
in salary and bonuses as high as 40 percent, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1A6LyLk)
The plan has led to dissatisfaction among mid-level
employees over the narrowing compensation gap with their
juniors, according to the report.
Barclays' overall bonus pool is expected to shrink,
Bloomberg reported citing another person familiar with the
matter.
The company will announce internally its decisions on pay
this week, the report said.
Barclays was not immediately available for comment.
Juniors on the corporate-finance desk at Paris-based BNP
Paribas SA may also receive at least 10 percent more
in salaries and 5 percent more in bonus, the report said.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Bank of America Corp were all looking to raise
salaries by at least 20 percent for 2015, the report said.
European banks, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank
, Credit Suisse and UBS AG,
typically pay less than their U.S. rivals.
Emolument, a salary benchmarking site, said last month
bonuses for advisory and origination staff in London could jump
by 25 percent on average, based on data from 360 front office
bankers working in London.
Payouts in equities would dip 3-5 percent and in fixed
income, currencies and commodities bonuses would fall 5-7
percent, Emolument had said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)