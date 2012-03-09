LONDON, March 9 Barclays boss Bob Diamond was paid 6.3 million pounds ($10 million) for 2011, including a bonus of 2.7 million, with two other executives paid more, the British bank said on Friday.

Diamond was paid 1.35 million pounds salary, 2.7 million in a deferred share award bonus, and 2.25 million in long-term incentive awards, Barclays said in its annual report.

His total pay was down from 9 million pounds in 2010.

One unnamed senior executive was paid 6.7 million pounds for last year, and another was paid 6.5 million.

Britain's banks are under fire for failing to show restraint with pay for executives and top staff when thousands of jobs are being cut and wages are being cut or put on hold after a recession many blamed on the banks. ($1 = 0.6323 pound) (Reporting by Steve Slater and Sarah White; Editing by Dan Lalor)