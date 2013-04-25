BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
LONDON, April 25 Barclays said its shareholders overwhelmingly approved its 2012 pay plan on Thursday, with 94.7 percent of those who voted backing the resolution.
The bank said 5.3 percent voted against the pay plan, well down from the 26.9 percent who rejected its remuneration resolution a year ago. Including abstentions, about 6.5 percent of shareholders failed to back the latest pay plan.
All of the bank's other resolutions also passed easily at its annual shareholder meeting.
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares