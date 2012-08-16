LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - David Lyon, a managing director in the debt capital markets financial institutions group, has retired from banking after 15 years at Barclays.

Lyon, who had a focus on UK FIG clients, is joining the former UK prime minister's foundation, Tony Blair Associates, in the autumn. His new role is to help develop the commercial advisory business that fund the group's charitable interests.

Barclays declined to comment.