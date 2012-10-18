* Barclays takes another 700 mln stg hit, provision now 2
bln pounds
* Says has seen jump in claims since end of June
* Industry bill could rise to near 15 bln pounds
* Barclays says Q3 adjusted profit to be near 1.7 bln pounds
* Shares end down 1.5 percent
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 18 Compensating Britons sold
unwanted insurance policies could cost banks as much as 15
billion pounds ($24.2 billion) after Barclays reported
a spike in claims, forcing it to set aside a further 700 million
pounds.
Britain's banks have now set aside more than 10 billion
pounds to compensate customers wrongly sold payment protection
insurance policies, one of the worst consumer financial scandals
in British history, and bankers are concerned the bill could
rise by at least 5 billion pounds more.
Barclays said on Thursday it had experienced higher than
anticipated levels of PPI claims since the end of June, and had
lifted its provision to 2 billion pounds, from 1.3 billion
pounds.
Barclays shares closed down 1.5 percent, underperforming a
flat European banking sector.
Barclays had paid out 1.2 billion pounds in compensation by
the end of September, leaving 800 million pounds to cover
expected future redress for customers.
PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal
loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or
lost jobs, but they were often sold to people who did not want
or need it.
Compensation has swelled as claims management companies have
aggressively pursued claims in return for a chunk of any payout.
"You only have to listen to the advertising on radio or
television from the PPI claims management companies - it's
become an industry in its own right so that's what is driving
it," said Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital.
Banks also face paying compensation for mis-selling interest
rate hedging products and have been slammed by regulators for
manipulating Libor interest rates, sparking fierce criticism of
the culture across the industry.
"It's open season on the banks, whether you are a PPI claims
management company or a regulator in New York," Greenwood said.
Data released by Britain's financial regulator showed
payouts by UK banks fell in June and July after they paid out
730 million pounds in May, raising hopes among banks that claims
had peaked, but Barclays' move could show claims rose again in
August and September.
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside 4.3 billion
pounds for PPI mis-selling and RBS has set aside 1.2
billion pounds, and they appear likely to have to lift their
provisions based on Barclays' move, analysts said.
HSBC has set aside 1.1 billion pounds and Santander
UK has provisioned 538 million.
There could also be a long wait for payouts, as banks are
struggling to deal with all the claims.
The Financial Ombudsman Service, which deals with cases
where banks and customers cannot agree a settlement, said about
1,500 new cases were arriving every day.
Barclays made the disclosure before its third-quarter
results on Oct. 31. It said adjusted profits in the three-month
period, which exclude the PPI provision, should be "broadly in
line" with analysts' forecasts of 1.7 billion pounds.