BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LONDON Jan 31 Authorities in the UK are looking into an allegation that Barclays loaned Qatar money to invest in the bank as part of its cash call during the height of the financial crisis in 2008, allowing the bank to avoid a bailout, The Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.
The newspaper reported that two unnamed sources had told it about the investigation into the alleged loan.
The Financial Services Authority and the Serious Fraud Office have been looking into Barclays' emergency fundraising.
Barclays confirmed in August that Britain's fraud prosecutors had launched a criminal probe into payments between the bank and Qatar Holding, adding to an ongoing regulatory investigation into dealings between the two parties.
A Barclays spokesperson told Reuters, "Both the FSA and SFO investigations are on-going, and as such we are unable to comment further." The FSA would not comment when contacted by Reuters.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.